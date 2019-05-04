

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported first quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders of $21.66 billion, compared to a loss of $1.14 billion reported last year.



Net earnings per average equivalent Class A share rose to $13,209 versus a loss of $692 last year.



Operating earnings for the quarter grew to $5.56 billion from $5.29 billion in the previous year.



Total revenues were $60.68 billion, up from $58.47 billion last year.



Insurance premiums earned increased to $14.32 billion from the prior year's $13.37 billion while sales and service revenues grew to $32.41 billion from $31.88 billion a year ago.



The company noted that Berkshire's earnings excluded its share of earnings from Kraft Heinz Inc because Kraft Heinz hasn't yet filed its earnings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire said in a press release.



Investment gains/losses include a gain of approximately $15.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and a loss of approximately $7.0 billion in the first quarter of 2018 due to changes during the first quarters of 2019 and 2018 in the amount of unrealized gains.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX