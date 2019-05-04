

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) announced that it won the case against XTAL, Inc. and awarded ASML the amount of $845 million as well as an injunction.



The Santa Clara County Superior Court issued final judgment in favor of ASML in the case involving XTAL's theft of trade secrets, inducing former employees to breach their contracts with ASML.



The company said that the judgment will be uncollectable as XTAL is in bankruptcy, but under a settlement arrangement ASML will end up owning most, if not all, of XTAL's intellectual property (IP) through the bankruptcy process.



With this judgment, ASML demonstrates its commitment to protecting its intellectual property.



In addition to judgment, the court ordered XTAL not to conduct any development activities on its software products that ASML alleged are contaminated with ASML's IP, grants ASML explicit permission to reach out to actual or potential customers of XTAL.



ASML said the injunction also bars XTAL from continued work in the same field of business as Brion for a certain period of time.



