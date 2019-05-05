sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,27 Euro		-0,12
-0,97 %
WKN: 750000 ISIN: DE0007500001 Ticker-Symbol: TKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,294
12,354
17:30
12,29
12,33
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TATA STEEL LTD GDR
TATA STEEL LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TATA STEEL LTD GDR7,02+0,57 %
THYSSENKRUPP AG12,27-0,97 %