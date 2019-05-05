

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) expects to reach a deal with the European Commission on a planned joint venture with Tata Steel Ltd.



Peter Sauer, a Thyssenkrupp spokesman, said, 'The EU commission has taken the adjustments to the remedies offered by Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel as an opportunity to conduct another market test. There are still various ways to adjust the commitments already made, without compromising on the economic logic of the joint venture.'



Earlier today, The Financial Times reported that antitrust regulators were likely to block the deal unless both companies offer more concessions.



Last month, the European Commission extended the deadline for the merger review to June 17.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX