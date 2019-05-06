

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth slowed in March, but the pace remained robust, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year following an 8.4 percent surge in February. Economists had forecast a 6.3 percent increase.



Sales rose 1 percent in specialized and non-specialized food shops and jumped by 14.3 percent each in non-food retail shops and in automotive fuel retailing.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 4.9 percent year-on-year after an 8.4 percent increase in February.



In the January to March period, retail sales rose 5.9 percent on calendar-adjusted basis, and 6.1 percent without adjustments, from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX