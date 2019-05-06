

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales growth slowed in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales excluding automobile sales climbed a seasonally and working day adjusted 9.2 percent year-on-year in March, after a 9.6 percent increase in February.



Sales in automotive fuels grew 18.9 percent annually in March, followed by 13.0 percent rise in non-food products. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent in March, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX