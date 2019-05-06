

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined for the first time in nearly three years in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, after remaining flat in February.



The latest fall was the worst since July 2016, when sales decreased 0.6 percent.



Sales in specialized stores declined by 10.0 percent annually in March, followed by 7.5 percent fall in the non-specialized stores.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in March.



