

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $22.1 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $29.1 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $16.0 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.38 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $16.0 Mln. vs. $12.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



