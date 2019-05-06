

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $426 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $10.44 billion from $9.77 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $10.44 Bln vs. $9.77 Bln last year.



