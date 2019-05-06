

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $440.08 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $330.09 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $411.18 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $14.66 billion from $14.35 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $411.18 Mln. vs. $355.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $14.66 Bln vs. $14.35 Bln last year.



