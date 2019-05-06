

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KPS Capital Partners, LP or KPS said Monday that through a newly formed affiliate, it has agreed to acquire the fitness business of Brunswick Corp. (BC), including the Life Fitness brand, for about $490 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed in second quarter of 2019.



Life Fitness is a provider of commercial fitness equipment and game tables, with its products sold in more than 160 countries. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment as well as billiards tables and accessories under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards.



Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to KPS and its affiliates.



