

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index clearly point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading mostly down.



The economic calendar for the week is quiet and investors will be focusing on economic announcements such as consumer price inflation.



The market is highly focused on latest developments in U.S-China tariff war and might have major impact.



Tyson Foods, SeaWorld, Electronic Arts, Lyft, Papa John's, Office Depot, Wendy's, Hostess, GoPro, and Viacom are the major corporates to report this week.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 470.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 46.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 156.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Friday firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 197.16 points or 0.8 percent to 26,504.95, the Nasdaq surged up 127.22 points or 1.6 percent to 8,164.00 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.12 points or 1 percent to 2,945.64.



On the economic front, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will deliver a speech on economic outlook at the 37th Annual Monetary and Trade Conference at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, with audience Q&A at 9.30 am ET.



TD Ameritrade IMX for April will be issued at 12.30 PM ET. In the prior month, the level was at 4.65.



Asian markets finished all red on Monday after U.S.-China trade tensions escalated. Chinese stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure as Trump's comments. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index plummeted 171.87 points or 5.58 percent to 2,906.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 871.73 points or 2.9 percent at 29,209.82.



Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.



Australian markets hit a near two-week low and ended the session off their day's lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 52.10 points or 0.82 percent at 6,283.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 57.30 points or 0.89 percent to 6,369.90.



European shares are trading mostly down. The CAC 40 Index of France is losing 214.15 points or 1.74 percent. The German DAX is down 214.91 points or 1.73 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 29.33 points or 0.40 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 29.33 points or 0.40 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.82 percent.



