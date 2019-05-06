

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) agreed to buy Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) for $1.20 per share in cash, representing an equity value of about $62 million, the companies said on Monday.



Merck KGaA, which will acquire Intermolecular through its subsidiary EMD Group, expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2019.



The Executive Board of Merck and Intermolecular's Board of Directors approved the transaction.



Intermolecular reported annual sales of $33.7 million in 2018 and employs about 90 people.



