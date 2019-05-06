

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher last Friday, the price of gold saw some further upside during the trading day on Monday.



The price of gold for June delivery rose $2.50 to $1,283.80 an ounce after climbing $9.30 to $1,281.30 an ounce in the previous session.



The continued increase by the price of gold came as traders digested U.S. President Donald Trump's threaten to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports.



In a series of posts on Twitter on Sunday, Trump said tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would be increased to 25 percent on Friday and threatened to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese goods 'shortly.'



'The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!' Trump tweeted, claiming the existing tariffs on Chinese goods have had 'little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China.'



The 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent at the end of last year, but the increase was delayed due to ongoing trade talks.



The tweets from Trump raised some concerns about the outlook for the trade talks, although some suggested the threat is only a negotiating tactic.



