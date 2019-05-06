

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $108.83 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $129.42 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $140.64 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.8% to $1.30 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140.64 Mln. vs. $134.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



