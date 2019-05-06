

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $161.0 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $106.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $140.6 million or $2.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.8% to $2.44 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140.6 Mln. vs. $107.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.21 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $2.44 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



