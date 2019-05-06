

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced, with strong demand across the portfolio, the company is raising its revenue, and earnings guidance for the full year. The company increased full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $5.62 to $5.82 per diluted share, $0.07 higher than the company's prior guidance. For 2019, revenue is forecasted to be in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion, up $50 million from prior guidance. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.69 on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.185 billion to $1.215 billion, representing 4 percent growth at the midpoint compared to recast second quarter 2018. FMC expects adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.70, which represents growth of 10 percent at the midpoint versus recast second quarter 2018. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.58 on revenue of $1.21 billion.



First-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.72 per diluted share, an increase of 9 percent from recast first quarter 2018. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.62 for the quarter. Revenue was $1.2 billion, up 8 percent from recast first quarter 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.



