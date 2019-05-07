

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reported that the Group delivered a strong performance in first-quarter 2019, improving the EBITA margin by 20 bps even as its digital investments increased. While revenues declined by 2% trading days adjusted, year-on-year, the trend in the Group's European markets stabilised during the quarter and the exit rate for the Group was in-line with first quarter.



For the first-quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was 133 million euros compared to 130 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.82 euros compared to 0.78 euros. EBITA excluding one-offs improved to 226 million euros from 214 million euros.



First-quarter revenues were 5.645 billion euros, down 1% year-on-year on a reported basis. Revenues declined by 2% year-on-year organically and trading days adjusted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX