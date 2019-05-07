

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) announced Tuesday the results from a validation study of the innovative, algorithm-based digital solution MS Progression Discussion Tool, or MSProDiscuss.



The company noted that the tool aims to facilitate a discussion between physicians and multiple sclerosis or MS patients, and to evaluate the risk of transitioning from relapsing remitting MS or RRMS to secondary progressive MS or SPMS.



Novartis said the study findings support the validity and potential use of MSProDiscuss to help evaluate and discuss early signs suggestive of progression in clinical practice.



This tool is for educational and discussion purposes only, the company noted.



The tool was tested by MS neurologists in the United States, Canada, and Germany on 198 patients with a diagnosis of RRMS, SPMS or a suspected transition to SPMS.



The company said the tool is in final development stage and undergoing pilot-testing in several US centers. The worldwide rollout is planned for early 2020.



The tool is housed on neuro-compass, the independent educational MS site.



