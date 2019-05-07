

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger AG (EGKLF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the shareholders was 1.5 million euros, compared to net income of 25.7 million euros last year. Loss per share stood at 0.02 euros, compared to net income of 0.41 euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 2.4% year on year to 441.1 million euros, organic revenue growth stands at 2.6%.



The company said, 'the Group remains confident that it can outpace the expansion in global automobile production by 2 to 4 percentage points in terms of organic revenue growth.'



