

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income climbed 40% from last year to 49 million euros.



Reported EBIT grew 68 percent year-over-year to 90 million euros. EBIT pre-PPA and integration and restructuring costs fell 6 percent to 178 million euros. EBIT margin pre-PPA and integration and restructuring costs amounted to 7.5%.



In the second quarter, revenue increased 7% from last year to 2.39 billion euros, driven by strong performance in Offshore and Service.



Order intake amounted to 2.5 billion euros in the second quarter, driven by Service, where order intake increased by 11% year-on-year.



