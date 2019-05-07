

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) said it has entered into a definitive agreement for a cable wholesale agreement in Germany with Telefónica Deutschland (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB).



Vodafone noted that the cable wholesale agreement will enable Telefónica DE to offer high-speed broadband services to consumers on Vodafone and Unitymedia's cable network in Germany.



The deal is subject to the completion of Vodafone's acquisition of Liberty Global's operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania, which is conditional on approval by the European Commission.



Under the terms of the agreement, Telefónica DE will be able to market broadband services over the combined Vodafone and Unitymedia cable network in Germany, which covers 23.7 million households.



Vodafone noted that Telefónica DE's customers will benefit from access to download speeds of up to 300 Mbps on the combined cable network, enabling Telefónica DE to deliver competitive broadband and over-the-top or OTT TV services.



The agreement has been signed on a long-term basis, with Telefónica DE committed to achieving a minimum level of customers over the term of the contract.



Vodafone also said that following talks with the European Commission, it has submitted a remedy package comprising the Cable Wholesale Agreement and a commitment to ensure sufficient capacity is available for OTT TV distribution.



Vodafone now expects the European Commission to undertake market testing of the remedy package, which is expected to conclude during May 2019, and to adopt its decision on the transaction by July 2019 with completion occurring later that month.



