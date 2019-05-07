

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial Plc. (PFG.L) clarified its financial targets and said that it is not possible to derive a profit figure for any future period.



The company targets to deliver a return on assets of about 10% for the Group as a whole which is consistent with a target return on equity of between 20% - 25%, by 2021 and beyond.



It will also target sustainable receivables growth of between 5% and 10% per annum which it expect to achieve over the medium term, maintaining dividend cover of at least 1.4 times and a sensible buffer over the total capital requirement as prescribed by the PRA.



