

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation rose for the fourth month in a row, though marginally, to the highest level in nearly six years in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in April following a 2.8 percent increase in March.



The latest reading was the highest since July 2013, when the inflation was 3.1 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, accelerated to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent in March.



Prices in transportation grew 5.5 percent annually in April, followed by a 5.0 percent rise in restaurants and hotels. Furnishing and household equipments prices rose by 2.0 percent.



Prices of airline tickets and a stay in bungalow parks also rose, contributing to the inflation.



