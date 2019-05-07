

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation slowed to a three-month low in April, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The wholesale price index climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.9 percent rise in March.



The latest reading was the slowest since January, when it was 0.8 percent.



The acceleration in April was driven by higher prices of other oil products, motor gasoline including diesel, fertilizers and agro-chemicals, cereals, seeds and animal feed and live animals.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent in April, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX