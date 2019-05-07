

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments around U.S.-China trade talks and data showed German factory orders rebounded less than expected in March.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,284 in early trade after falling 1 percent the previous day.



Banks fell, with Commerzbank down 0.2 percent while Deutsche Bank dropped nearly 1 percent.



Consumer goods firm Henkel slumped 4 percent after reporting disappointing first quarter earnings and sales.



Evonik Industries rallied 1.2 percent. The specialty chemicals company lifted its fiscal 2019 forecast for continuing operations due to the agreed sale of the methacrylates business.



Media holding company Axel Springer advanced 1.7 percent despite the company reporting lower sales and earnings in the first quarter.



Energy company Uniper added 1.8 percent after confirming its FY19 outlook.



Automaker BMW dropped 1.3 percent on reporting a 78 percent fall in quarterly operating profit.



In economic releases, German manufacturing orders grew less than forecast in March after falling in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Factory orders grew 0.6 percent from February, when they fell 4 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent increase in orders in the month.



