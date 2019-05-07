

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as renewed worries over U.S.-China trade war raised concerns over the global economic growth.



Weak factory orders data from Germany also added to economic uncertainty.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points or 0.26 percent at 5,469 in opening deals after declining 1.2 percent on Monday.



Alstom shares rallied 2.3 percent. The speed-train maker posted higher FY profit and hiked dividend after booking gains from the sale of three joint ventures.



EssilorLuxottica dropped 1 percent. The eyewear maker backed guidance for the year after posting a rise in first-quarter sales.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks ended mixed today amid renewed trade concerns.



The Japanese and South Korean markets, which resumed trading after holidays, fell sharply while markets elsewhere across the region regained some ground after steep losses in the previous session.



Chinese shares fluctuated before finishing higher after the People's Bank of China announced it would reduce the required reserve ratio for some small and medium-sized banks.



Trading in U.S. stock futures point towards a sluggish start on Wall Street later in the day.



Despite the U.S. threatening to increase tariffs, China's commerce ministry today said that Vice Premier Liu He would visit the United States on May 9 and May 10 for bilateral trade talks at the invitation of senior U.S. officials.



