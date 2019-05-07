

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade gap widened in March as the growth in imports outpaced that of exports, figures from the French Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 5.324 billion from EUR 4.131 billion in February. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 3.902 billion. Economists had forecast a trade gap of EUR 4.500 billion.



In March, imports surged 3.6 percent monthly after a 0.3 percent rise in February. Exports grew 1.1 percent following a 0.6 percent increase.



Imports were driven higher by a surge in the supplies of natural hydrocarbons, crude oil and natural gas.



Meanwhile, a sharp rebound in aeronautical deliveries following a drop in February was offset by a slowdown in the exports of ships and boats.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX