

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, dealing a blow to hopes of an imminent trade deal.



A stronger pound on optimism over a way forward on Brexit also kept markets under pressure.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 62 points or 0.84 percent at 7,318 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.



G4S shares fell nearly 3 percent after Canadian rival Garda World Security Corp said it has no intention to make an offer for the world's biggest security business.



Vodafone Plc climbed 1.2 percent after it entered into a definitive agreement for a cable wholesale agreement in Germany with Telefónica Deutschland.



Provident Financial fell over 1 percent after it provided clarification regarding future performance.



AstraZeneca advanced 0.8 percent. The drug major announced that the Phase III ASCEND trial of Calquence (acalabrutinib) in previously-treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia met primary endpoint.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX