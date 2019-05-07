

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as trade worries lingered and economic reports from Germany and France disappointed investors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.4 percent at 385.39 after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down almost 1 percent.



UniCredit shares dropped 0.8 percent. The board of Italy's biggest bank said it was considering selling more of its stake in online broker FinecoBank.



Cellnex Telecom soared 6.7 percent after the infrastructure operator signed an agreement to buy Iliad's mobile tower assets in France and Italy for 2 billion euros.



Swiss human resource company Adecco Group advanced 1.5 percent after its net profit for the first quarter rose 2 percent.



Reinsurer Hannover Re rallied 2.1 percent after backing its profit guidance for the year.



German consumer goods firm Henkel slumped 3.7 percent after reporting disappointing first quarter earnings and sales.



Automaker BMW dropped 2 percent on reporting a 78 percent fall in quarterly operating profit.



Alstom shares jumped 2.4 percent. The French speed-train maker posted higher FY profit and hiked dividend after booking gains from the sale of three joint ventures.



G4S shares fell nearly 3 percent in London after Canadian rival Garda World Security Corp said it has no intention to make an offer for the world's biggest security business.



In economic releases, German manufacturing orders grew less than forecast in March after falling in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Factory orders grew 0.6 percent from February, when they fell 4 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent increase in orders in the month.



France's trade deficit widened to EUR 5.324 billion in March from EUR 4.131 billion in February, as the growth in imports outpaced that of exports, figures from the French Customs showed. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 3.902 billion.



