

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AES Corp. (AES) reaffirmed its 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.28 to $1.40 and its average annual growth rate target of 7% to 9% through 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Growth in 2019 will be primarily driven by contributions from new businesses, cost savings and lower Parent interest.



The company announced a target of an additional $100 million in annual cost savings by 2022 from its digital initiatives that are currently underway.



AES reported that its net income attributable to company for the first-quarter dropped to $154 million or $0.23 per share from $684 million or $1.03 per share last year.



Total revenue declined to $2.65 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.30 per share and revenues of $2.5 billion for the first quarter.



