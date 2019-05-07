

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $461.1 million, or $3.99 per share. This compares with $478.0 million, or $4.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $517.7 million or $4.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $1.71 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $517.7 Mln. vs. $536.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.45 vs. $4.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.46 -Revenue (Q1): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



