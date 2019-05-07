

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) on Tuesday raised its adjusted pro forma earnings outlook, excluding the Energy, Chemicals and Resources (ECR) business results for fiscal 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted pro forma earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.85 per share, excluding full year ECR results.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company announced the pending acquisition of The KeyW Holding Corp. on April 22, 2019 and closed the sale of its Energy, Chemicals and Resources (ECR) business on April 26, 2019.



