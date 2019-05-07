

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $441 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $347 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $534 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $2.90 billion from $2.54 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $534 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 to $6.30



