

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday as renewed worries over U.S.-China trade war kept investors' risk appetite in check.



Spot gold inched up marginally to $1,280.97 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.15 percent at $1,281.95 an ounce.



Risk aversion continues to pressure equities after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to further increase U.S. trade tariffs on Chinese goods, citing slow progress of trade talks between the world's two largest economies.



It is believed an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war would translate into slower global economic growth.



The U.S. has accused China of backtracking on commitments in trade talks, but a Chinese negotiating team will still travel to Washington this week to continue the stalled trade talks.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he expected top Chinese negotiator Vice Premier Liu He would lead a delegation coming from Beijing for talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX