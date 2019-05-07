

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday slashed its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings from continuing operations, reflecting the impact of its acquisitions completed in the second quarter. The company also initiated outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.52 to $2.57 billion, compared to the prior growth guidance to be up low single digits. Organic net sales are expected to be up 3 to 3.5 percent, driven by distribution gains and improved pricing



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share on revenues of $2.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 20102, the company currently projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, which includes a full year impact of the acquisitions completed in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Net Sales are expected to be in the range of $2.79 to $2.85 billion and organic net sales are expected to grow low single digits.



Analysts currently expect earnings of $3.45 per share on revenues of $2.80 billion for fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX