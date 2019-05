PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth rose for the second month in March, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales including motor vehicles trade climbed 2.7 percent annually, after a 3.8 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent rise.



Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 5.1 percent increase in February. In January, sales rose 4.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in March.



Sale of non-food goods and of automotive fuel increased by 1.4 percent each in March, while food sales dropped by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX