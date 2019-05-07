

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $87.17 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $72.67 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.47 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $544.75 million from $524.77 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $93.47 Mln. vs. $106.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $544.75 Mln vs. $524.77 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $515 - $555 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX