

Luminance Brands said Tuesday that it has acquired Emerson Air Comfort Products from Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Luminance Brands noted that the acquired product lines from Emerson's ceiling fan business will enable it to expand its product offering in the global ceiling fan market. This acquisition will bolster the current Concord Fan division and enable Luminance Brands to address a broader segment of the rapidly growing ceiling fan market.



Additionally, Luminance Brands plans to incorporate several of Air Comfort Product's upcoming smart fan product lines into its BryteHome division, which addresses the connected home market.



Luminance Brands also said it plans to open a sales and design center in the St. Louis area to accommodate the Emerson employees transitioning to Luminance Brands.



