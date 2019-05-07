

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dupixent, which is being developed jointly by Regeneron and Sanofi, is now approved in the European Union for use in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation. Dupixent is also approved in the EU for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.



Dupixent was approved last year in the U.S. as an add-on maintenance therapy in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma aged 12 years and older with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.



