

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump granted an executive clemency to former Army First Lieutenant Michael Behenna, who was convicted of fatally shooting an Iraqi prisoner while deployed there in 2008.



In 2009, a military court sentenced Behenna to 25 years in prison for unpremeditated murder of Ali Mansur Mohamed in a combat zone.



After judgment, the U.S. Army's highest appellate court noted concern about how the trial court had handled Behenna's claim of self-defense. The Army Clemency and Parole Board reduced his sentence to 15 years later.



After spending five years in prison at Ft. Leavenworth, Behenna was granted parole in 2014.



Upon his release, dozens of Patriot Guard motorcycle riders escorted Behenna back to his home in Oklahoma.



Behenna, who was 24 at the time of the incident, allegedly shot Mansur to death in the desert in retaliation for the suspected al-Qaeda militant's role in the roadside bomb attack that killed two US soldiers in April 2008.



Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter last month urged the President to issue a pardon to Behenna, who was not eligible to apply for a pardon until 2024 as per current Justice Department regulations.



Behenna's case has attracted broad support from the military, Oklahoma elected officials, and the public. Thirty-seven generals and admirals, along with a former Inspector General of the Department of Defense, signed a brief in support of Behenna's self-defense claim.



Members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation and Oklahoma's then-Governor Mary Fallin also expressed support for Behenna.



A White House statement noted that he was a model prisoner while serving his sentence at Ft. Leavenworth.



'In light of these facts, Behenna is entirely deserving of this Grant of Executive Clemency,' said the statement issued by Press Secretary.



After the presidential pardon, Behenna will become eligible for the right to vote, to run for public office, and participate as a juror in court.



