

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has refused to comply with House Democrats' request that the IRS turn over six years of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns.



Mnuchin claimed in a letter to House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., that the request lacks a 'legitimate legislative purpose.'



'The Department is therefore not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information,' Mnuchin wrote.



Mnuchin called the committee's request 'unprecedented' and argued it raises 'serious constitutional questions, the resolution of which may have lasting consequences for all taxpayers.'



In a statement responding to Mnuchin's letter, Neal said he will 'consult with counsel and determine the appropriate response,' with the dispute expected to wind up in court.



Mnuchin noted the Justice Department intends to memorialize its advice on the matter in a published legal opinion as soon as practicable.



During the presidential campaign, Trump broke with years of tradition and refused to release his tax returns, repeatedly claiming that his returns are being audited by the IRS.



Trump has argued the American people don't care about his tax returns, noting that he was elected in 2016 despite not releasing his returns.



House Democrats may intensify their focus on Trump's finances after special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation concluded evidence of collusion between the president's campaign and Russia was 'not sufficient to support criminal charges.'



