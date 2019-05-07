

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $139.60 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $135.69 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.02 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $139.60 Mln. vs. $135.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



