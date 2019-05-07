

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has opened its first Amazon Go store in New York on Tuesday. However, unlike other Amazon Go locations, this store will accept cash.



The New York store is the twelfth Amazon Go location nationwide. The 1,300-square-foot store is located on the second floor of the Brookfield Place shopping mall in downtown New York.



Amazon Go is a cashier-less convenience store that is powered by the Amazon Go app. The store concept was designed by Amazon to create a shopping experience with no lines and no checkout.



Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. The sophisticated system tracks what shoppers pick from shelves and charges them automatically when they leave a store.



Shoppers can just leave the store after they have completed their shopping. Amazon will later send a receipt to the customer and charge his Amazon account.



The New York store is the first Amazon Go store to accept cash. The move comes after Amazon Go and other cashless systems were seen as discriminating against the poor.



However, the store will still not have any cash registers. Customers wanting to pay cash will be swiped in by a store employee, who will use a mobile device to help them check out and pay.



The New York store will offer ready-to-eat meals and snacks, staples like bread and milk, as well as Amazon meal kits that can be prepared in thirty minutes. It will also sell products by vendors such as Magnolia Bakery, Epicured, and Dominique Ansel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX