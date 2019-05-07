

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, amid rising worries about U.S.-China trade tensions after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday.



Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to implement the tariff increase in a post on Twitter on Sunday, claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly.'



The benchmark SMI ended down 79.86 points or 0.83%, at 9,577.38. The index touched a high of 9,685.59 and a low of 2,562.95 in the session.



On Monday, the index declined 84.75 points or 0.9% to settle at 9,657.24.



UBS Group and SGS both ended lower by about 2%. ABB declined 1.85% and Swatch Group closed 1.75% down.



Richemont, Swiss Re, Credit Suisse and LafargeHolcim ended lower by 1.2 to 1.7%.



Novartis, Zurich Insurance, Alcon and Nestle ended lower by 0.3 to 1%.



Roche Holding shed about 0.6%. The drugmaker released new data on studies of its investigational medicine for spinal muscular atrophy and said it will submit the material in regulatory filings planned for the second half of this year.



Shares of Adecco Group ended modestly higher after the company reported a 2% increase in first-quarter net profit.



PSP Swiss Property jumped 4.5% after the company reported a 16.9% jump in first-quarter net profit.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France ended sharply lower, with their benchmarks FTSE 100, DSX and CAC 40 losing 1.5 to 1.7%. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.37%.



