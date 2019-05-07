

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Tuesday, as global stocks fell amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and a downward revision in eurozone economic growth forecast by the European Commission.



The dollar's rise limited gold's gains a bit. The dollar index, which rose to 97.38, was last seen at 97.68, up 0.12% from previous close.



Gold futures for June ended up $1.80 or 0.1%, at $1,285.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for July ended little changed from previous close, at $14.926 an ounce.



Copper futures for July settled at $2.7855 per pound, down $0.0440 from previous close.



Accusing China of backtracking on commitments in trade talks, the U.S. has threatened to further increase U.S. trade tariffs on Chinese goods.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday.



The comments from Lighthizer came after President Donald Trump threatened to implement the tariff increase in a post on Twitter on Sunday, claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly.'



It is expected that top Chinese negotiator Vice Premier Liu He would lead a delegation coming from Beijing for talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday.



