

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $209 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.5% to $1.24 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $209 Mln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX