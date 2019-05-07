

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $79.17 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $65.72 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.30 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $494.99 million from $459.92 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $75.30 Mln. vs. $66.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $494.99 Mln vs. $459.92 Mln last year.



