

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income increased 8 percent to 435 million euros from last year's 403 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.39 euro, up 16.8 percent from prior year's 0.33 euro.



Underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.40 euro, up from 0.35 euro last year. Underlying operating margin of 4.4 percent was stable with last year.



Underlying EBITDA increased 4.6 percent from last year to 1.36 billion euros.



Net sales were 15.88 billion euros, up 6.3 percent from last year's 14.93 billion euros. Net sales grew 1.5 percent at constant exchange rates, adversely impacted by Easter timing.



Comparable sales growth was 1.2 percent, excluding gasoline, or 2.2 percent adjusted for the timing of Easter.



Net consumer online sales went up 25.0 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company on April 23 adjusted full-year 2019 outlook to reflect the one-off impact of the strikes at Stop & Shop.



The company expects underlying operating margin for 2019 to be slightly lower than 2018. Additionally, the percentage growth of underlying earnings per share in 2019 is revised to low single digits from high single digits.



