

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) Wednesday reported a 24.5 percent decline in net income for the fiscal year 2019, while total net revenues increased 2.9 percent over last year.



The Group's net income attributable to the company slid to 1.88 trillion yen from 2.49 trillion yen, and earnings per share reduced to 645.11 yen from 832.78 yen last year.



The results included a loss of 293.7 billion yen, attributable to the effect of unrealized losses on equity securities during the year, and a reduction in income taxes of 249.6 billion yen on revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S. last year.



Operating income for the year, however, rose 2.8 percent to 2.47 trillion yen.



For the year, the Group's net revenues totaled 30.225 trillion yen, higher than last year's 29.38 trillion yen. The Group said its consolidated vehicle unit sales in Japan and overseas increased by 0.1 percent to 8.98 million units in fiscal 2019.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2020, the Group expects attributable net income of 2.250 trillion yen, on revenues of 30.0 trillion yen. Operating income is anticipated at 2.55 trillion yen.



