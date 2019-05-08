

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurer Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported that its profit for the first-quarter declined to 633 million euros from 827 million euros last year. On a per share basis, net income was 4.35 euros, compared to 5.49 euros in the previous year.



Operating result fell to 875 million euros from 1.28 billion euros in the prior year.



Gross premiums written rose by 1.9% to 13.38 billion euros from 13.13 billion euros in the previous year.



For the 2019 financial year, Munich Re still expects a consolidated result of about 2.5 billion euros.



